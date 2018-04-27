Clear

Marcus Thorne heading to Notre Dame as preferred walk-on

Washington senior played WR/DB

Posted: Fri Apr 27 14:19:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 27 14:19:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Marcus Thorne heading to Notre Dame as preferred walk-on

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

college.....washi ngton hatchet marcus thorne has signed as a preferred walk-on with notre dame football ..... thorne played wide receiver and defensive back for the hatchets ....averaged over 11 yards per catch this past season and had four touchdown receptions.... he also had two interceptions during his career.... thorne's dad marcus senior played for the fighting irish under the legendary lou holtz... the colts should be busy
