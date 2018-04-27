Clear

Hope Grange commits to IU

South Vermillion senior to play softball for the Hoosiers

Posted: Fri Apr 27 14:19:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 27 14:19:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

years and now she's going to continue her career in college... the senior today announced she's going to play l at iu...... grange is the first division one softball commit in south vermillion school history.... as a freshman she set the school-single season home run record with seven..... during her four-year career, she's never hit below 400 during a season.... last season grange was named second team all-state, after she helped the wildcats win just their fith sectional title in program history... another high school senior in the area is going big time to
