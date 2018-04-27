Speech to Text for Summer Jobs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

managers, assistant managers, lifeguard and pool caf attendants for the summer. workers must be at least 16 years old. kids who enjoy being involved in the community and enjoy kids, the water and being outside. also, concession stand workers are needed at deming park. recreational staff is also needed. a reminder, to be a lifeguard, you must be red cross certified or be currently enrolled in a class to be certified. to apply, go to www.terrehaute.in.gov. just go to "job opportunities". break 4 [f1]pet saver-3 shot with terre haute parks and recreation department. they're looking for pool managers, assistant managers, lifeguard and pool caf attendants for the summer. workers must be at least 16 years old. kids who enjoy being involved in the community and enjoy kids, the water and being outside. also, concession stand workers are needed at deming park. recreational staff is also needed. a reminder, to be a lifeguard, you must be red cross certified or be currently enrolled in a class to be certified. to apply, go to www.terrehaute.in.gov. just go to "job opportunities". break 4 [f1]pet saver-3 shot with terre haute parks and recreation department. they're looking for pool managers, assistant managers, lifeguard and pool caf attendants for the summer. workers must be at least 16 years old. kids who enjoy being involved in the community and enjoy kids, the water and being outside. also, concession stand workers are needed at deming park. recreational staff is also needed. a reminder, to be a