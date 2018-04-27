Clear

Summer Jobs

Terre Haute Parks and Recreation is looking for summer help.

managers, assistant managers, lifeguard and pool caf attendants for the summer. workers must be at least 16 years old. kids who enjoy being involved in the community and enjoy kids, the water and being outside. also, concession stand workers are needed at deming park. recreational staff is also needed. a reminder, to be a lifeguard, you must be red cross certified or be currently enrolled in a class to be certified. to apply, go to www.terrehaute.in.gov. just go to "job opportunities".
