Speech to Text for $100,000 put into action in Clay County classrooms

-- is put into action today! indiana's department of education awarded clay community schools with the first ever stem grant. that's for students kindergarten through 6th grade. "forest park elementary" will use part of the "100- thousand" dollars in the classroom. for example -- they will integrate more science into reading lessons. the principal says the students need these skills to put their best foot forward. "our students here and at meridian have high poverty.. so to be able to give them a step forward, whether that's middle school high school or even the workforce.. we want them to have marketable skills they can really utilize" clay community schools were just 1 of "11" school awarded for the stem grant.