Speech to Text for Fall Prevention Tips

living center of brazil. today i'll be speaking to you about fall prevention tips. the first tip is to stay healthy. ways to do that is to review your medication, have your eyes checked yearly and to speak with your doctor if you are experiencing any issues. tip two, use good lighting and night lights throughout your home. tip three, keep your home orderly. eliminating clutter and throw rugs throughout the home. tip four, use equipment designed to keep you safe, such as grab bars, non-slip mats and handrails. if you do happen to experience a fall we are now offering private rooms for rehab at exceptional living center of brazil. give us a call at 812.446.2636.