Clear

Fall Prevention Tips

Tips to prevent falls.

Posted: Fri Apr 27 07:45:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 27 07:46:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Fall Prevention Tips

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

living center of brazil. today i'll be speaking to you about fall prevention tips. the first tip is to stay healthy. ways to do that is to review your medication, have your eyes checked yearly and to speak with your doctor if you are experiencing any issues. tip two, use good lighting and night lights throughout your home. tip three, keep your home orderly. eliminating clutter and throw rugs throughout the home. tip four, use equipment designed to keep you safe, such as grab bars, non-slip mats and handrails. if you do happen to experience a fall we are now offering private rooms for rehab at exceptional living center of brazil. give us a call at 812.446.2636. ////////// skeletal remains found near an
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It