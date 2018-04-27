Speech to Text for Fashion Never Grows Old

education ministries. in recognition of older american's month and may day, senior education ministries inc. in terre haute on tuesday, may 1 will host its second annual "fashion never grows old" style show fundraiser in westminster village at 1120 e. davis drive. doors will open at 1:30 p.m. with the show from 2 to 4 p.m. seating is limited. j.t. jeffries will emcee the event. models from westminster village and the wabash valley community will be styling down the runway in apparel provided courtesy of repeat boutique and lularoe and accessorized with jewelry designed by rachel hamilton. refreshments will be provided by westminster village and will include coffee, tea and homemade desserts. the free event was designed by indiana state university students alexandria brown and brittany fugate as their internship projects for the organization. vocal entertainment during the event intermission will be provided by david powell. table centerpiece baskets, which will be given away to a participant at each table, have been provided by area businesses and organizations. donations raised will support operational expenses for senior education ministries. for more details, contact lori r. aplin at 812- 917-4970. you can also go to senioreducationministr ies.org or to