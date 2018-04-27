Clear

Friday Morning Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 69° Friday night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, north. A little colder. Low: 43° Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 60°

Posted: Fri Apr 27 05:15:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 27 05:15:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
