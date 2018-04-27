Speech to Text for TH South girls tennis beats TH North

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ranked fifth in the state in the latest polls.... the lady braves were looking to stay unbeaten, as they hosted their rivals terre haute north... like always nice crowd on hand for the lady braves and lady patriots matchup... erin fred-rick shows why she's one of the top players in the area....what a beautiful shot by the terre haute south senior...she needed just 55 minutes to win her match... two singles now, lauren rowe with the big service return winner.....she won in straight sets to give the lady braves a two-ohh lead... terre haute south sophomore paige bennett playing smart tennis with the drop shot....she wins to clinch the match for south... but the lady braves weren't done....one doubles....andre a saylor with the overhead slam.... saylor and bre rogers won in three sets... and south completes the sweep with a win at two doubles, senior hunter duncan with the easy putaway... terre haute south wins five- nothing, the lady braves move to 15 and ohh on the season.... we really want to keep going forward. north is a good team. we're happy we got this one under our belt. with andrew luck expected to return next season the colts are going to do all they can to protect their star