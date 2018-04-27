Speech to Text for North Daviess baseball beats Loogootee

cougars hosted, number 13 loogootee good start on the road for the lions, they take on a one-nothing lead on the rbi groundout by chris jones... bottom half of the first.....landon mo-kris for north daviess with the sac fly....no its not the most exciting play, but thit can win you a lot of games...cougars tie the game at one .... gabe peterson made his first varsity start ....if he was nervous you couldn't tell.... he gets the strikeout, he went the distance to get the win... north daviess wins this battled between ranked teams, its the cougars 10-1 over the lions... two good 1a teams softball teams met, as north daviess hosted shakamak....