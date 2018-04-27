Clear

North Daviess baseball beats Loogootee

Cougars won 10-1

Posted: Thu Apr 26 20:45:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 26 20:45:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for North Daviess baseball beats Loogootee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cougars hosted, number 13 loogootee good start on the road for the lions, they take on a one-nothing lead on the rbi groundout by chris jones... bottom half of the first.....landon mo-kris for north daviess with the sac fly....no its not the most exciting play, but thit can win you a lot of games...cougars tie the game at one .... gabe peterson made his first varsity start ....if he was nervous you couldn't tell.... he gets the strikeout, he went the distance to get the win... north daviess wins this battled between ranked teams, its the cougars 10-1 over the lions... two good 1a teams softball teams met, as north daviess hosted shakamak....
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It