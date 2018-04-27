Clear

West Vigo baseball wins at Vincennes Lincoln

Vikings won 7-2

Posted: Thu Apr 26 20:44:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 26 20:44:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

a terre haute south for the second night in a row... the alices hosted a very good west vigo ballclub.... third inning....ethan newman puts west vigo up four-nothing with a hit to right.... vikings try to sneak another run across.... vincennes has other ideas....bo deckard throws to dustin all- stat who nails the runner at the plate... this west vigo team can hit, they have few holes in their lineup ....dickie king is one of those solid bats for the vikings...he gives west vigo a five-nothing lead.... wyatt joy was straight dealing tonight, he was ringing up the batters.....he tossed a complete game three-hitter.... no upset tonight for vincennes lincoln, west ivgo wins 7-2 on the road... we had a 1a showdown at north daviess.... the 14th ranked
