Speech to Text for West Vigo baseball wins at Vincennes Lincoln

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a terre haute south for the second night in a row... the alices hosted a very good west vigo ballclub.... third inning....ethan newman puts west vigo up four-nothing with a hit to right.... vikings try to sneak another run across.... vincennes has other ideas....bo deckard throws to dustin all- stat who nails the runner at the plate... this west vigo team can hit, they have few holes in their lineup ....dickie king is one of those solid bats for the vikings...he gives west vigo a five-nothing lead.... wyatt joy was straight dealing tonight, he was ringing up the batters.....he tossed a complete game three-hitter.... no upset tonight for vincennes lincoln, west ivgo wins 7-2 on the road... we had a 1a showdown at north daviess.... the 14th ranked