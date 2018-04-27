Speech to Text for THN wins Softball Glove Trophy for second year in a row

nothing like beating your rival and lately terre haute north softball has gotten the best of terre haute.... would that continue tonight, they two faced each other at south... lady braves morgan veth in the third inning takes away a terre haute north hit with the sweet diving catch in left..... no score in the fourth, but terre haute north senior tristlyn blackburn changes that....she says ding-dong that pitch is gone.... one-nothing north... next inning....jordyn rice with a no doubter ....that's the first varsity homer for the north junior in her career and comes in the north-south game, that's huge... later in the fifth .....hailey miller with an rbi single to left to give north a four- nothing lead... that was more than offense for camryn scott, she threw a complete game shutout .... terre haute north wins six- nothing, the lady patriots win the softball glove trophy for the second year in a row.... thanks to a dominating pitching performance from senior pitcher camryn scott.... it was really special probably my best game. mean a lot . once i got first coupe outs. i knew we were good to go. i came into game nervous. to hit that. probably best moment i ever felt playing softball.