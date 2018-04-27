Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight mostly clear, with a low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. low