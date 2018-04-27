Clear

Thursday Late Forecast

Thursday Late Forecast

Posted: Thu Apr 26 20:28:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 26 20:28:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight mostly clear, with a low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. low
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It