Speech to Text for Local camp sites

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season in vigo county. area campsites are hard at work preparing camping areas. storm team 10's brady harp spoke to park officials and has more. camping season in vigo county begins may 1st! if you plan on camping as soon as the season starts - officials say to prepare now. vigo county park officials say they've been working since last camping season on improvements to the area's campgrounds. grossman: "there's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to get a park ready for opening day of camping season." along with making sure campground bathrooms are ready for the season. park officials say they've cleared a few trees to make the area safer. may 1st is the first day area campsites will be open. park officials say if you want to camp you might need to prepare a spot a few days in advance. grossman: "first the holiday weekends are always busy, july 4th, memorial day, labor day, get here early, first come first serve. some people get here wednesday-ish before the holiday weekend to make sure they get a good spot. if you want a better spot get here earlier." grossman says the fowler park will now have a potable water station for rv's. he says the showerhouse at the park is being remodeled as well. adam grossman: "the maintainance staff out here really put a lot of time and energy and dedication into the job. these guys care a lot about the people that come visit the parks so we make it look the best that we can and make it the best experience that we can." again- the campground opens may 1st and costs 20 dollars a night. back to you. i'll have your full forecast coming up after the break.