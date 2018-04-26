Speech to Text for Online grocery program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"who's number one. customers always whoo!" news 10 stopped by wal mart east in terre haute today. that's where the store launched a new service. it's called "online grocery". as part of the program...work ers do the shopping for you. here's how it works. "first you download the online grocery app which will walk you through how to order any groceries in the store. we do fresh produce, dairy, anything cool, your ambient merchandise. then you pay through the app. we go pick up your groceries and then you drive around the building to pick them up. you don't even have to come in the store." in addition to the online grocery program...wal mart east has had in-store pickup for about a year. wal mart south is also participating in this program. families can enjoy a special performance