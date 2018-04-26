Clear

Regional Hospital rankings

year of high ranked patient safety. the "leap-frog group" recently released its hospital safety grades. "terre haute regional hospital" received an "a." the grades are based on hospitals' prevention of medical errors, and other harms. "leap-frog" is a group focused on patient care. hospitals around the country receive a grade twice a year. this is regional's sixth consecutive "a." illinois lawmakers are turning to marijuana to fight opioid
