Speech to Text for New K9 officer ready for action in Clinton

can rest a little easier tonight thanks to a new addition. clinton police officially welcomed a new officer into the fold. he's fast and fierce. he's also a dog. news 10's heather good was there for a special swearing-in ceremony. she joins us live in the studio with more. k-9 ivan has already been patroling alongside handler justin nelson but today he became an official employee. the ceremony was an opportunity to acknowledge the team's success so far... and their promise to serve and protect moving forward. covered: "he's a really good asset that's already making headway in the city of clinton." with some official words from the clinton mayor... and assistance from the chief of police... k9 ivan put his paw on the bible to become an official city police officer. "i hope that they'd feel safer that we have this ability to use him to find what we're looking for and help keep the public safer." the team has already had a busy few months. officer nelson estimates ivan has helped get 7 grams of meth and 62 grams of marijuana off the streets. he has also aided in 28 arrests. "this dog really likes to do tracking. it's one of his favorite things to do. he also like his bite work. he enjoys looking for narcotics too but i would have to save his favorite thing is probably tracking." ivan is just 16 months old and comes to clinton from takoma, washington. officer nelson says it cost around nine thousand dollars to get the dog and go through training. "ivan was purchased with funds donated by local businesses as well as local area families that came to us and really helped us get it taken care of. had they not done so we would've had a little bit different issues because there's not really money budgetted at the time for the k9 program and new k9s are not cheap." now ivan is trained and ready to go according to officer nelson. he says he's a good dog. the department can still use donations to maintain ivan. if you'd like to donate to the fund... just call the clinton police department. back to you.