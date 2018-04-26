Clear

District 43 Election forum

District 43 Election forum

Posted: Thu Apr 26 20:16:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 26 20:16:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for District 43 Election forum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana primary. one race in particular has quite a few people trying to get your vote. we're talking about the district 43 state representative race. tonight, the candidates took part in a forum at the indiana threatre. five people are vying for the democratic spot, and two for the republican spot. clyde kersey held this position for "22"-years. he's retiring.. effective november. early voting is underway now. contact your county clerk's office for more
