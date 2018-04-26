Speech to Text for Remains found in Putnam County

putnam county, indiana tonight. someone found human skeletal remains near a putnam county lake. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. now...indiana state police say they're looking for more details. it happened early today in the "van bibber lake" area. police say a mushroom hunter found the remains just after noon today. investigators say they'll spend the next few weeks working with the putnam county coroners office. they'll try to identify those remains through scientific means. they are not giving any identifying information at this time. however, they do say they're looking into the possibility this all may be related to a missing person's case from november 15th, 20-16. police say there is no danger to the public. people in clinton