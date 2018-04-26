Clear

Remains found in Putnam County

Remains found in Putnam County

Posted: Thu Apr 26 20:12:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 26 20:12:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Remains found in Putnam County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

putnam county, indiana tonight. someone found human skeletal remains near a putnam county lake. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. now...indiana state police say they're looking for more details. it happened early today in the "van bibber lake" area. police say a mushroom hunter found the remains just after noon today. investigators say they'll spend the next few weeks working with the putnam county coroners office. they'll try to identify those remains through scientific means. they are not giving any identifying information at this time. however, they do say they're looking into the possibility this all may be related to a missing person's case from november 15th, 20-16. police say there is no danger to the public. people in clinton
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Colder This Weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It