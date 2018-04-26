Clear

Pretzel Day donaitons

Posted: Thu Apr 26 15:26:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 26 15:26:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Pretzel Day donaitons

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

day. "ben's pretzels" is celebrating by giving away pretzels.. in exchange for donations. terre haute is home to "2"- "ben's soft pretzel stores". one inside "the meijer store". the other inside "walmart south". both have been "extremely busy today" with pretzel- lovers! that's because they're giving away pretzels.. with a minimum "1"-dollar donation "to the intrepid fallen heroes fund". all the money raised.. will go toward building "new intrepid spirit centers" for military personnel who've been diagnosed "with traumatic brain injuries". we spoke to one woman today. she said supporting people in service is a great cause. [b15]ben pretzels donation-sot "we've got servicemen. we've got men in blue. we've got different service people all over that really back our people and support our community." this fundraiser continues until the close of business tonight. so, "yes" there's still time to indulge .. and help support this fundraiser! special teams are putting their feet to
