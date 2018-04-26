Clear

Auto skill competition

Posted: Thu Apr 26 15:23:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 26 15:23:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

top high school students got their chance to show off their automotive skills. "ivy tech community college" in terre haute hosted an automotive skills competition this morning. 250-students from around the wabash valley competed. they were tested on their mechanical abilities. this included replacing breaks and engine performance. news 10 spoke with ivy tech leaders. they say they were glad to see so many bright minds involved. [b13]auto skills competition-sot vo "this is a job that wont go away. factory's may close and people out of a job. in the automotive industry you'll never be without a job. theres dealers out there right now that need technicians and everybody's car is going to break." today's winners received prizes. they included everything from tools to scholarships. today marked national pretzel
