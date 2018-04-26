Speech to Text for Harrison College Job Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your county clerk for more information. back to you! one local college gave its students a step up into the real world today. "harrison college" in terre haute held a job fair. several local employers attended today's event. they included regional hospital, the hamilton center and indiana workforce development. students said as they get closer to graduation.... events like these are very helpful. "asking them questions prior to the interview. knowing what's expected of you when you show up to an interview. preparing your resume. things that they're looking for, you know, in a potential employee." harrison college's commencement ceremony is tomorrow. it'l take place at the indiana theatre. [b12]auto skills competition-vo off