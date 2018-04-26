Speech to Text for Businesses recognized by governor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their service and longevity. indiana governor eric holcomb recently presented two terre haute businesses awards. those businesses are "sycamore engineering" and "terre haute savings bank". news 10's kylee stewart found out why those businesses are so important to the wabash valley. both businesses have served terre haute for decades.. and their success was highlighted with the awards. they say good things take time.. and that's definitely the case for two terre haute businesses. recently.. indiana governor "eric holcomb" presented "terre haute savings bank" with the century award. serving the community for almost one hundred fifty years. bart colwell is the president of terre haute savings bank. he says the company wouldn't be where it is today without the employees. "it is all about our employees and that's why we are able to celebrate 149 years in business." sycamore engineering also took home an award.. the "half century" award.. as they've been in terre haute for more than fifty years.. president thomas dinkel was there from the beginning. "i remember the day the company started. i was a young person at the time." sycamore engineering is now fifty eight years old .. dinkel says the success can be attributed to employees who have dedicated their time for many years. "we have people that have been with us for 35, one of them has been here for 40 years." the awards honor businesses across the state with a minimum 50 consecutive years of operation, with commitments to their communities. both businesses say they're grateful for those who put in effort in the past.. as well as today. "the employees now make the bank what it is. and the folks who follow after us will be the ones delivering the services to our customers." as for terre haute savings bank.. they have more to look forward to. "we're going to be celebrating our 150th anniversary next year." sycamore engineering is continuing to grow.. and they're thankful to be serving the community. "to see all the success that terre haute is having now and what potential we have, we are just glad to be part of that." both businesses hope to continue serving the wabash valley for many more years to come.. back to you. [b5]cow vs motorcycle fatal-vo a linton, indiana