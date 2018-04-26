Clear

Thursday Early Forecast

Thursday Early Forecast

Posted: Thu Apr 26 14:37:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 26 14:37:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Thursday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 42. west wind around 8 mph. low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high near 68. light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. friday night mostly low around 44. light and variable wind. friday sunny, with a high
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Colder This Weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It