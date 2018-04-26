Speech to Text for Bicentennial: Otter Creek

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"200"-years strong! today.. our focus zeroes-in on not "1", but "2"-landmarks in otter creek. news 10's "garrett brown" is "live".. with this month's bicentennial recognition. "garrett"... ///////// susie behind me is otter creek where the township got its name. but theres "much more" history around here that was vital to vigo county. that's why one family was proud to preserve one historic home. /////// in north terre haute past some winding roads, you'll find the old mill dam and the markle house. but for sallie cox this is home. "we bought it 1983 and moved in the spring of 84." cox had made this house her families home for many years. but for them it isn't just a house it is their largest antique. this property played a huge role not only for otter creek but vigo county. "the wood work is all original, the floor. you know we've tried to keep it like it was." fredrick markle built the house. it's where he raised his family while also running his father's mill just walking distance away. the mill provided the first industry in vigo county. but it also helped form terre haute 200 years later. "the mill was certainly a great advantage to the people in that area because they brought their corn in to be ground and also to do their other business there and in the 1930s it unfortunately caught fire." "al that is left of the old mill is some of its base foundation found at the dam. but thanks to the mills one hundred and twenty years of service and the marckles its helped shape vigo county into what it is today." "it had a huge impact on the community because they were some of the first to establish the settlement of this area. and contributed to what we know now as terre haute and vigo county." cox is getting ready to sell this nationally registered historic place. she just hopes the community remembers how important the house and the mill were for the community. "i hope it continues to be part of the north end and something good comes out of this. but its time for somebody else to enjoy this . //////// looking ahead to may.. "news 10" will showcase another vigo county township. now, "if" you-at-home have a story idea for us.. reach out and let us know about it! reporting "live" from otter creek township.. garrett brown.. news 10. ///////// bright, beautiful sunshine and warmer