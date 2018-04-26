Beauty and the Beast preview

Clear

at south vermillion high school.. have been preparing "for beauty and the beast." and they've trained "for sensory friendly shows". that means.. they're more suited for people with sensititives to light or sound. there are "4"-performances. "t sensory friendly versions" happen saturday at 10-30 in the morning ... and sunday at 2-30 in the afternoon. tickets cost "10"-dollars for adults, and "7"-dollars for students. children under age "5" get in "for free". we've linked you to all of the show information "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". "2"-local businesses recognized by indiana's
