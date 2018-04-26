Speech to Text for Earth Day Festival & Craft Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

longest-running earth day celebration continues on saturday, april 28, 2018 at saint mary-of-the-woods, near terre haute, indiana. this community-wide event is 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is hosted by white violet center for eco-justice, a ministry of the sisters of providence. dozens of educational exhibits will be on display, food offered by local vendors, and children's activities. fun and educational for the entire family! mini workshops, food trucks, alpaca obstacle course and alpaca shearing, and a nature walk with professional forester stu haney. especially for children will be bricks for kids activities, pony rides, a poetry class, and the return of silly safari and mark booth's raptors. the maple center leaf program alumni will provide classes on how to make healthy smoothies and salads. first 500 receive a free canvas shopping bag in celebration of the 20th anniversary of this earth day festival! admission is free. there are free-will offering opportunities at entrance gates to help with the cost of the event. for more information, contact white violet center for eco-justice at wvc@spsmw.org or at 812-535- 2932. "a school protest is drawing the attention of a heber, director of white violet center. west central indiana's largest and longest-running earth day celebration continues on saturday, april 28, 2018 at saint mary-of-the-woods, near terre haute, indiana. this community-wide event is 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is hosted by white violet center for eco-justice, a ministry of the sisters of providence. dozens of