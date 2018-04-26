Clear

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 67° Thursday night: Mostly clear, but not as cold. Low: 43° Friday: Mainly sunny. Warmer. High: 68°

Posted: Thu Apr 26 09:33:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 26 09:33:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Zionsville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
