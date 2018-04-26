Clear

Cow VS Motorcycle

Courtesy Greene County Daily World

Posted: Thu Apr 26 09:10:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 26 09:10:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Cow VS Motorcycle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a linton, indiana man is dead after his motorcycle hit a cow on the highway. it happened just after midnight on state road 59 between jasonville and linton. 55 year old richard cash was southbound on 59 when the driver struck the cow. deputy alan jackson of the greene county sheriff's office told the daily world that cash still had a pulse as he was taken to the hospital. the crash threw cash from his motorcycle, causing his fatal injuries. on wednesday, police in the sacramento
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Zionsville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Colder This Weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It