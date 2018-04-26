Speech to Text for Etling works with THS QB Collins Turner

quarterback collins turner... turner is just a sophomore, who's been starting at south since his freshman year....he has big upside..... the younster took in everything etling said and why wouldn't you ....he just played two years at lsu and in the top college football conference in the nation in the sec ... i asked danny when his playing days are down, is coaching in his future??? maybe. i think there is something very pure about high school football and guys that just want to get better. playing for the love of the game. like to do in my spare time. every word he tells me try to soak it up. he made it basically. i'm trying to get there too. you guys count down ... kids: 3...2...1...