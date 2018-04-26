Clear

Danny Etling works out at his high school alma mater

Former THS/LSU QB waiting to see about his pro future

riley recreational baseball league, i'll tell why i'm out here in a few minutes.... but first how about some football....big few days ahead for terre haute native danny etling........ the quarterback is back in terre haute ....today he was throwing at his high school alma mater with current terre haute south players.... the former south and lsu qb hopes he hears his name in the 2018 nfl draft, which starts tomorrow and runs through saturday ... worse case scenario, if etling doesn't get drafted he thinks he can land with an nfl team as a undrafted rookie free agent... danny believes he's shown the nfl what he can do, now he's just waiting to see if someone will give him a chance.... this point in time. you've had all your workouts. all things you can have at this point. all out of your hands. i just want to go where i go and make it work. long process. you realize the draft isn't the end, just the beginning. anxious and want to get things going. something you don't want to wish by. kind of want it to happen already. . [f12]etling teaching-vo besides throwing with the south players, etling was also working with current braves
