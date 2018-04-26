Clear

Vincennes Lincoln softball beats Barr-Reeve

Lady Alices won 15-5

barr- reeve... lady vikings in the second would take a two- nothing lead when lyn-lee shoots drops a blooper in right..... two runs come in.... barr-reeve wasn't done in the inning...tracy stall rips a double to left center......they would erupt for five runs in the inning... vincennes bats were quiet for three innings, then they would explode... carly becker looks she gets jammed.... wow, she's powerful she still sends this off the fence in rightcenter.... that scores the lady alices first run.... vincennes lincoln would score the games final 15 runs, to win by 10.... indiana state baseball visited ball state... dane gie-zler says ding-dong that pitch is
