Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln baseball beats TH South

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lincoln and tonight the alices turned around and picked up their biggest win of the season.... vincennes hosted terre haute south... bottom second.... alices with runners on the corner..... dustin all-stat with a chopper to third.... play at the plate.... jalen cardinal slides in safely to tie the game at one... vincennes would have had more runs in the inning but cole whitlcok ends the threat with a sweet diving catch in center ... fourth inning... all-stat up again and causing problems at the plate again for south... he takes this curveball to left center to give vincennes a two-one lead... bo deckard was in a jam in the seventh, south down two-one still but they had the bases loaded.... deckard induces the ground ball to end the game, he threw a gem going the distance, allowing just the one run.... vincennes lincoln upsets terre haute south by the final of two- one.... [f7]vin lincoln softball barr reeve-vo right next door.... vincennes lincoln softball hosting barr- reeve... lady vikings in