Clear

Wednesday Late Forecast

Wednesday Late Forecast

Posted: Wed Apr 25 19:32:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 25 19:32:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Wednesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Zionsville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
