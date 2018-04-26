Clear

Rose-Hulman Tree Campus

Posted: Wed Apr 25 19:25:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 25 19:25:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

has named a local college a "tree campus!" "rose-hulman institute of technology" in terre haute is one of 344 campuses to get this designation. get this, "rose" has more than 12-hundred trees just on its 250-acre main campus. the foundation honors colleges for efforts to foster healthy urban forests. colleges with the designation must also have a tree care plan. there will be a special ceremony on friday to celebrate at "rose."
