news 10 photojournalis t john timm was there. he brings us the sights and sounds of the competition. "what these students are doing today is they are basically out there getting to get dirty." "playing with fire." "there's sparks." "they're laying out some material, know you, using tape measure." "my name is darrin dayhoff and i am the assistant professor of welding technology." "today we are hosing a high school welding competition for juniors and seniors." "we've been doing this competition for approximately twenty years." "i've been around fabrication pretty much my whole life." "my family owns a fabrication business so." "it's really fast paced and kind of nerve racking at first, but then once you get into the groove of things it kind of moves on pretty quick." "they'll take a written test and then they'll take the practical assessment in the lab and then those test samples are turned in to some judges." "we ask them to give a little bit of a presentation on what worked well, what didn't and kind of explain some of those things to the industry professionals who then will give them some feed back on what they can do or what they can change." "you build a job and you get to see it work at the very end of the deal. that's probably the most anticipated part about welding for me." "it's one of those things that they look back, you know, years down the road and probably remember back when they was in high school and they went to that welding competition they learned something and they got the experience of going through it." kyle hasselburg of bloomington took first place in the senior division. jonathan thinkston of sullivan won the junior division.