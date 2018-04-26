Clear

VCSC search continues

Posted: Wed Apr 25 19:21:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 25 19:21:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

county school superintendent. today, we learned the school board will continue the selection process next week. there are executive sessions planned for tuesday, wednesday, and thursday. [b14]vcsc more superintendent interviews-wipe vo a committee is carrying on the search to find a new vigo county school superintendent. board members will gather information and talk to prospective candidates. there are 11 candidates for the position. "the school corporation" expect to have a new superintendent hired by the end of may. that person will replace danny tanoos. doctor tanoos is retiring. area students are "welding their futures." they showed off their skills today.
