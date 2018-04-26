Speech to Text for Parke County Citizens Academy

putting yourself in the shoes of law enforcement. thats the goal of the first ever citizens academy in parke county. the 4-week course lets you get an inside look into the life of a police officer. students go through a variety of training at the parke county citizens academy.. tonight -- our cameras were there for the firearms training and simulated traffic stops. its an eye opening experience at a time when the light isnt so bright on law enforcement. nat pop it's a lot more than just firing off a gun ... "it gave more respect on shoot or no shoot scenarios for example." 20-year-old carolyn schreiner is placing herself in the shoes of law enforcement. carolyn schreiner, 20 years old "people don't really have respect and i understand why, but they don't really have an idea." she's among the first class of students in parke county's citizens academy... nats -- "ready, fire! and so we were we. detective mike pivowar said we didn't do too bad during the firearms training. pivowar: "when a person is firing rounds too fast, it's going to throw off their accuracy... i noticed you were shooting a little fast and that's ok." from shoot or no shoot scenarios... all the way down to deciding if someone is reaching for a gun during a traffic top ... sheriff: "you have a split second to make a decision on if somebody's got a weapon..." sheriff justin cole says its part of their every day. by giving the community a chance to see it for themselves -- cole says its the start of building a better relationship. "some of the stuff we're doing, it still gives them chills... a lot of them have never shot firearms before so everythign is a new experience to them." only trading places for just a few weeks ... it's a change -- some say -- will last for a lifetime. "they are so brave and so dedicated to do that because without law enforcement, where would we be? people that help us abide the law and protect our community, protect and serve our community."