Speech to Text for Beau Monde property update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

deal is in the works to sell the "beau monde property" located near deming park in terre haute. news 10's abby kirk got more information from the builder. she's live right now at the proprety. she joins us now to explain the changes neighbors may see. well, patrece/rondre ll, just last week we confirmed that a sale is "pending" for this property---near deming park. we asked neighbors what they thought about possible condos coming to this area... now---the builder, joe anderson, wants to better explain the plan that is currently in the works.... "beau monde will stay beau monde." developer and builder, joe anderson, says the beau monde property on ohio boulevard in terre haute....will remain the same... "it will not interfere with that at all. thats a separate project." he says the plan is to own the home lot .... and put more upscale homes ...that are consistent to the ones that neighbor it. "it will be perfect for the aging population. you know, because the location to the parks." anderson says he wants to put more than "30" duplexes on the remaining "15" acres of land. "it started with the cottages." "the cottages" is a development anderson has been working on .... these are single-family homes that cost anywhere from 150 to 180-thousand dollars .... now---he wants to do a mirror image...to the beau monde property...with condos that are little luxurious... a little more than 200- thousand dollars. "were successful. we sold them really quick." he says condominiums for single-family homes... is the goal.... "we sold them really quick." since it was such a success with "the cottages" near hulman street. "one-level...expanded doors so they can get in and out of wheel chairs and stuff like that." anderson says he hopes to attract the older population... "a lot of people are downsizing." anderson says "park place condominiums will not be to "rent" ---only to "buy" .... the city council will consider "re-zoning" request on may 10.... we will continue to follow this story. back to you. a new drive-in located in terre haute hopes to open