Speech to Text for Invasive Pear Tree Species

county. it comes in full bloom during the spring. the ornamental "pear tree" is very popular for its beauty, but some people are now saying planting them can cause problems. storm team 10s chris piper is live right now to tell you why. [c2]invasive pear tree species-live pkg patrece and rondrell, i'm live here in deming park, and you may have seen some trees like these around vigo county lately. they are a popular tree, but they can cause you headache if you don't know what you're getting in to. with spring in full force, you may be seeing some pink and white blooming trees around the wabash valley. there are known as ornamental trees. "generally refers to a tree whose main characteristic s, the main reason that you would want it as part of your landscape is because it flowers or sets pretty fruit." ryan cummins is co-owner of the apple house in terre haute. he says the white flowering trees are known as ornamental pear trees, but they used to be called bradford pears. "one of the problems with bradford pears was actually the potential for significant storm damage that a lot of people found out after the trees got larger." that's because the trees have large branches with small trunks. and although some people say overpopulation can be a problem, cummins says it's not as big of a deal as it used to be. "fruit is only gonna be a concern if you have different varieties of pears that are in close proximity where pollination occurs." but cummins says, if you want to take the safe way, there are other types of flowering trees that look about the same. "there's other choices of flowering trees that we have, or different varieties of ornamental cherry, service berry, and others that are similar in the appearance and everything that might be good choices." so if you do choose an ornamental tree for your yard, it's never a bad idea to look at all the options. now cummins says with it being a tree many people like, you can opt for the ornamental pear, however they have multiple types in stock that have the same appearance. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10.