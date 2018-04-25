Clear

Sumar Classic Preview

Posted: Wed Apr 25 15:21:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 25 15:21:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

are revving their engines. they're preparing for the sumar classic. it's the first race of the usac silver crown champ car series. it begins this sunday at the terre haute action track. organizers say it's a great way to get the season started. that's if the weather holds up. [b18]sumar classic preview-sot fs "usually around lap 75 to 100 you're going to start seeing some really good racing. a lot of strategy comes into play. it's going to be fun and hopefully everyone can make it out here." again, the race is taking place this sunday april 29th. it's at the terre haute action track. that's on south us hwy 41. tickets start at 15 dollars. children 11 and under are free. adult grandstand tickets are 25 dollars. one former wabash valley football player has a few
