Speech to Text for Garden Club Plant Sale

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the "itch" to garden. it's perfect weather for the annual "honey creek garden club plant sale". this was the 60th year for the sale! it took place at fairbanks park in terre haute. folks could buy all types of plants, herbs, and garden ornaments. the "honey creek garden club" is a group of 26 women. most of the plants they sold today were from their own gardens! ..."we do this to raise money for our scholarship fund. we offer two 15-hundred dollar scholarships per year for students in the life sciences ..." the sale is held each year during the fourth week in april.