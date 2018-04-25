Clear

Wednesday Early Forecast

Posted: Wed Apr 25 14:43:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 25 14:43:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

low around 37. north wind 5 to 7 mph. thursday sunny, with a high near 65. north northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 43. light north northwest wind. "the trees" are finally in bloom.. and we're bringing back
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
