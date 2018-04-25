Clear

Clinton Library exhibit

Clinton Library exhibit

Posted: Wed Apr 25 14:41:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 25 14:41:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Clinton Library exhibit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vermillion county. the indiana historical society has given a special picture display to the clinton public library. that display features important political figures who've traveled through the area. it also show folks getting out to vote. this is all time to correspond with indiana's primary election season. the library says the display is important for folks all over the area to see. ///// ////// 02:16:34,21 "we have had the best of the best i think come through here and i think it's a good thing for hoosiers to see that we are important in the voting process. ." //////// the exhibit is open now through may 28th. "a little change-up" in the weather department.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
A Cold Night, then Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It