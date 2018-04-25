Speech to Text for Clinton Library exhibit

vermillion county. the indiana historical society has given a special picture display to the clinton public library. that display features important political figures who've traveled through the area. it also show folks getting out to vote. this is all time to correspond with indiana's primary election season. the library says the display is important for folks all over the area to see. ///// ////// 02:16:34,21 "we have had the best of the best i think come through here and i think it's a good thing for hoosiers to see that we are important in the voting process. ." //////// the exhibit is open now through may 28th.