Moon light drive-in getting closer

Posted: Wed Apr 25 14:40:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 25 14:40:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

north-side drive-in movie theater. according to its social media page.. owners of "the moon lite drive-in" are hoping to break ground by the end of may. and "if" all goes as planned.. the theater will open by the end of august. "final permits" are being filed.. and the process will move forward from there. "news 10" will continue to follow any updates and pass them along to you. "the moon lite drive-in" is located near lafayette and park avenues in terre haute. just in time for election
