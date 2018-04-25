Clear

National Pretzel Day preview

Posted By: Christopher Essex

your day! that's because one pretzel chain is aiming to help "those in need". in celebration "of national pretzel day".. "ben's soft pretzels" is holding a fundraiser. all day tomorrow .. "if" you donate a minimum of "1"- dollar .. you will receive a soft pretzel. all the donations received.. at both terre haute locations .. go directly to "the intrepid fallen heroes fund". "the organization" aims to help those who have served.. that now live with a traumatic brain injury. over the past few years.. "ben's pretzels" has raised mor than "100"-thousand dollars to help soldiers in need //////. "our fallen heroes are important to us. they are everything that stands for america and we're proud to support that." /////// there are two "ben's pretzel locations in terre haute". one is located inside the meijer store on terre haute's east side. the other is in the south walmart right off of u-s highway-"41". new details.. "as progess continues" on a
