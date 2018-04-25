Speech to Text for Hospice Fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wabash valley" held its annual "tulip bouquet fundraiser" today. the popular "10"-stem arrangement sold for "10"- dollars. proceeds go straight to "hospice's bereavement program" and "their patients". many.. like "rick fitch".. were out buying flowers "for administrative professionals day". //////// //////// "especially hospice, they do so much good for the folks preparing to leave. we do a lot for the folks who are coming in, we don't always do so much for those going out." /////// "organizers say" .. the tulip sale is hospice's largest fundraiser. and they sell more than "13"- hundred bouquets every year! well "if" you like pretzels.. and supporting fallen heroes.. "tomorrow" is