Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Wed Apr 25 10:28:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 25 10:28:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will start to clear; a few clouds, low at 37. some fog may be possible again overnight. tomorrow morning will be the coolest start of the week, but temps rebound into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. mid 60s and sunshine again on friday and saturday weather is slowly warming up in afternoon and highs getting into the mid 60s. tonight, the sky will start to clear; a few clouds, low at 37. some fog may be possible again overnight. tomorrow morning will be the coolest start of the week, but temps rebound into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. mid 60s and sunshine again on friday and saturday weather is slowly warming up in afternoon and highs getting into the mid 60s. tonight, the sky will start to clear; a few clouds, low at 37. some fog may be possible again overnight. tomorrow morning will be the coolest start of the week, but temps rebound into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. mid 60s and sunshine again on friday and saturday weather is slowly warming up in the wabash valley - but local farmers say it's not warm enough.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
A Cold Night, then Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It