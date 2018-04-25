Speech to Text for "I've never seen anything like it." 7 candidates, 1 race

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this year. we're talking about the state representative seat for the "43-rd" district. news 10's kiley thomas joins us live to break down the candidates. //////////// at 5:30 -- we told you this is an unusual year for the state seat. "7" people are running for the position. that's after representative "clyde kersey" is set to retire after "22" years in the spot. "it's interesting in this election -- all 5 candidates have their own little niche, i think that's interesting" so let's break down the candidates. the "5" people kersey is referring to are the democratic candidates. first -- "tonya pfaff" ---- she's currently a teacher in vigo county. second -- norm louder-milk ----- he is employed with the city's fire department and formerly the police department. third -- mark bird ----- he comes with experience on county council. fourth -- sylvester edwards ---- he was the president for terre haute's "n-double a-cp" chapter. lastly on democrat ticket -- chad overton --- who is a long-standing business man in terre haute. on the republican ticket - there are two candidates. eddie felling -- who is currently the city's attorney. isaac deal -- is a 20-year-old student at "indiana state university". when i asked kersey who he plans to vote for -- he says he's still undecided. he tells me he is not endorsing anyone either. early voting is happening here at the annex on first street. primary election day will is tuesday -- may 8. good luck to all the candidates! live -- kt news 10.