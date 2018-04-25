Speech to Text for Drug Take Back Day

this message. for youth's brandon halleck about drug take back day. the national prescription drug take-back day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. april 28. in vigo county, drug free vigo county and chances and services for youth are hosting this year's drug take-back day with the terre haute police department and indiana state university police. there will be three sites where people can drop off unused or expired medication for safe disposal: indiana state university's welcome center at north 5th and chestnut street. amvets post 222 in west terre haute vigo county fairgrounds off south u.s. 41 in terre haute. drivers can pull up and drop off their medication without leaving their vehicle. police officers will also have a drug drop-off box at each location for safe and easy disposal, but needles, vitamins and liquids will not be accepted.