Clear

Jason Moore in Court Wednesday

Charges include Auto Theft

Posted: Wed Apr 25 04:22:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 25 04:22:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Jason Moore in Court Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"today" - facing charges of auto theft. the vigo county sheriff's office arrested "jason moore". his arrest came after police investigated the possible location of a runaway. that led deputies to a home on taft street in terre haute. moore is the home owner. the sheriff's office said they found three stolen vehicles and a stolen trailer on the property. [b8]dance ordinance folo-pkg terre haute police officers say the community is
